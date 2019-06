(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended Friday morning with further losses, extending this week's sell-off fuelled by concerns over protests that hit this city as well as China-US trade war uncertainty.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.52 percent, or 141.08 points, to 27,153.63 by the break.