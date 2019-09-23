Hong Kong stocks suffer more losses 23 September 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell Monday, marking six straight losses, as investors fret over the China-US trade talks after Donald Trump said he did not want a piecemeal agreement.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.

81 percent, or 213.27 points, to 26,222.40.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.98 percent, or 29.37 points, to 2,977.08 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, retreated 0.91 percent, or 15.29 points, to 1,660.06.