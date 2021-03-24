Hong Kong Stocks Suffer More Losses 24 March 2021
Wed 24th March 2021 | 02:07 PM
Hong Kong shares closed with hefty losses Wednesday as investors were jolted by news the city had halted its BioNTech vaccine rollout over a packaging problem, hitting its already slow inoculation programme
The Hang Seng Index fell 2.03 percent, or 579.
24 points, to 27,918.14 -- putting it in a correction after falling more than 10 percent from its recent high seen in February.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.30 percent, or 44.45 points, to 3,367.06, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 1.41 percent, or 30.96 points, to 2,166.75.
