UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Suffer More Losses On US-Iran Fears

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 01:58 PM

Hong Kong stocks suffer more losses on US-Iran fears

Hong Kong stocks closed sharply lower Monday, extending losses from last week fuelled by fears of a Middle East conflict after the US assassinated a top Iranian general

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed sharply lower Monday, extending losses from last week fuelled by fears of a middle East conflict after the US assassinated a top Iranian general.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.

79 percent, or 225.31 points, to 28,226.19.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching 0.38 points down to 3,083.41, though the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.44 percent, or 7.83 points, to 1,768.68.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Middle East Stocks From Top

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa new Inspector General of Police ..

13 seconds ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

15 seconds ago

Two suspected dacoits arrested in Karachi

2 minutes ago

European stocks drop further at open

2 minutes ago

Lyon roars as Australia crush New Zealand to sweep ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Post issues special Postage Stamp to mark ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.