Hong Kong Stocks Surge 3% As Asia Tracks Wall St Rally

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2022 | 08:00 AM

Hong Kong stocks surge 3% as Asia tracks Wall St rally

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks soared three percent Friday morning, in line with a rally across Asia as traders tracked Wall Street higher, even in the wake of a forecast-beating US inflation report.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 3.02 percent, or 494.77 points, to 16,883.88.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.36 percent, or 41.05 points to 3,057.40, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.63 percent, or 31.51 points to 1,965.79.

The hotly awaited US inflation report showed prices rose last month at a faster clip than expected despite a series of interest rate increases this year, which have fanned fears of a global recession.

The month-on-month reading came in double estimates, while core inflation -- which strips out volatile energy and food prices -- was also elevated.

The figures sparked a sharp plunge on Wall Street but the selling quickly reversed, and all three main indexes finished the day with gains of more than two percent with analysts suggesting several reasons for the extreme move.

Some said the initial selling may have been a knee-jerk reaction before traders accepted the data was not as bad as other recent reports, while technical factors were also flagged.

