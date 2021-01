Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks rallied more than two percent Monday morning following two days of losses as investors welcomed news that leaders had lifted a strict lockdown in a part of the city that had seen a spike in virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.07 percent, or 609.16 points, to 30,057.01.

dan/rma