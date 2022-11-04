UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Surge On China Zero-Covid Hopes

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Hong Kong stocks surge on China zero-Covid hopes

Hong Kong, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks jumped more than five percent Friday, building on a rally this week fuelled by speculation China will begin winding back some of its strict zero-Covid policies.

Reports of progress in US auditing of Chinese firms listed in New York also provided support to traders, easing concerns over a possible delisting of giants such as Alibaba and Tencent.

The Hang Seng Index Soared 5.36 percent, or 821.65 points, to 16,161.14 -- giving it a gain of nearly nine percent over the week.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.43 percent, or 72.99 points, to 3,070.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 2.68 percent, or 52.78 points, to 2,020.16.

The gains come after an unverified statement earlier this week suggested officials in Beijing had formed a committee to discuss changes to the Covid policy.

A shift away from zero-Covid would provide a much-needed boost to the economy, which has seen growth slashed by a series of lockdowns in the country's biggest cities, including Shanghai and Beijing.

Hong Kong's gains were boosted by a rally in tech firms with Alibaba up more than 20 percent at one point as traders also cheered a report that an inspection of Chinese firms listed in New York showed signs of progress.

The news fuelled hopes that a mass delisting of some of the country's biggest firms could be avoided.

Around 200 Chinese firms -- including Alibaba and fast food conglomerate Yum China -- are at risk of being kicked off the New York stock exchange if the inspectors do not sign off on the auditing papers as compliant.

"With so many positive chatters in the market, the indexes are having a relief rally," Willer Chen, at Forsyth Barr Asia, said.

"A rumour of smooth talks between China-US over audits helped the sentiment as well" alongside growing talks about reopening.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Exchange China Shenzhen Beijing Shanghai Hong Kong Progress New York Stocks Market National University From Asia

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan won toss, opt to b ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan won toss, opt to bowl first against Australia

14 minutes ago
 Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on ..

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strength ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 38 Australia Vs. Afghanis ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 38 Australia Vs. Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 T20 World 2022: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 ru ..

T20 World 2022: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs

2 hours ago
 PTI announces countrywide protests against attack ..

PTI announces countrywide protests against attack on Imran Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.