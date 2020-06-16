UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Surge On Fed Move

Umer Jamshaid 34 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 02:41 PM

Hong Kong stocks surge on Fed move

Hong Kong stocks rallied more than two percent Tuesday as world markets were given a much-needed boost by a Federal Reserve move to provide cash for firms hit by virus lockdowns

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks rallied more than two percent Tuesday as world markets were given a much-needed boost by a Federal Reserve move to provide cash for firms hit by virus lockdowns.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.

39 percent, or 567.14 points, to 24,344.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rallied 1.44 percent, or 41.72 points to 2,931.75 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 1.77 percent, or 33.00 points to 1,898.35.

