Hong Kong stocks surge on renewed trade hopes

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares surged more than two percent at the open Wednesday after Donald Trump said he had held "very good" talks with Xi Jinping on trade and the two sides would restart negotiations ahead a meeting next week.

The Hang Seng Index rallied 2.64 percent, or 726.10 points, to 28,224.87.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.87 percent, or 53.96 points, to 2,944.12 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 2.52 percent, or 37.89 points, to 1,542.46.