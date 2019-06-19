Hong Kong stocks surge on trade hopes 19 June 2019

Hong Kong stocks rallied more than two percent Wednesday, fuelled by hopes for a trade breakthrough after Donald Trump said he would meet Xi Jinping at the G20 next week

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks rallied more than two percent Wednesday, fuelled by hopes for a trade breakthrough after Donald Trump said he would meet Xi Jinping at the G20 next week.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.

56 percent, or 703.37 points, to 28,202.14.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.96 percent, or 27.64 points, to 2,917.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 1.48 percent, or 22.20 points, to 1,526.77.