Hong Kong Stocks Tumble After US Jobs Report

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 02:18 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares sank on Monday, in line with a sell-off across Asia, after a better-than-expected US jobs report slashed expectations the Federal Reserve will announce a big interest rate cut this month.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.54 percent, or 443.14 points, to 28,331.69.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 2.58 percent, or 77.70 points, to 2933.36, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 2.90 percent, or 46.40 points, to 1,554.80.

