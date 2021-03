Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell sharply Wednesday morning following news that the city had halted the rollout of its Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, dealing a blow to its already slow inoculation programme.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.90 percent, or 542.86 points, to 27,954.52.

