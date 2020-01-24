UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Up After Week Of Virus Jitters

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 03:32 PM

Hong Kong stocks up after week of virus jitters

Hong Kong shares rose slightly in Friday trade as the market stabilised following a week of investor nerves over China's coronavirus outbreak

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares rose slightly in Friday trade as the market stabilised following a week of investor nerves over China's coronavirus outbreak.

The Hang Seng index was up 0.11 percent, or 31.33 points, to 27,940.45.

The bourse closed at lunch for the Lunar New Year holiday and trade returns on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Hong Kong Market

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

58 minutes ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

1 hour ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

1 hour ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

58 minutes ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

2 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.