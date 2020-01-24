Hong Kong stocks up after week of virus jitters

Hong Kong shares rose slightly in Friday trade as the market stabilised following a week of investor nerves over China's coronavirus outbreak

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares rose slightly in Friday trade as the market stabilised following a week of investor nerves over China's coronavirus outbreak.

The Hang Seng index was up 0.11 percent, or 31.33 points, to 27,940.45.

The bourse closed at lunch for the Lunar New Year holiday and trade returns on Wednesday.