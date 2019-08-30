Hong Kong stocks up at break 30 August 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended the morning session on an upbeat note Friday as investors welcomed China's pledge that it would not retaliate against the latest US tariffs, raising hopes for an easing of tensions between the two sides.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.69 percent, or 177.32 points, to 25,880.82 by lunch.