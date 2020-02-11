Hong Kong Stocks Up At Break
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:19 PM
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks made gains in the morning session on Tuesday, rebounding from the coronavirus-linked losses at the start of the week.
The Hang Seng Index was up 1.3 percent, or 341.68 points, at 27,583.02 by the break.