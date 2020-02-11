UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Up At Break

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:19 PM

Hong Kong stocks up at break

Hong Kong stocks made gains in the morning session on Tuesday, rebounding from the coronavirus-linked losses at the start of the week

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks made gains in the morning session on Tuesday, rebounding from the coronavirus-linked losses at the start of the week.

The Hang Seng Index was up 1.3 percent, or 341.68 points, at 27,583.02 by the break.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

