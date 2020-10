(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks went into the break slightly higher Friday following a positive lead from Wall Street, lifted by lingering hopes for a news US stimulus package.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.09 percent, or 22.91 points, to 24,216.26.

dan/jah