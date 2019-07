(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares ended the morning session slightly higher on Friday as traders bide their time ahead of the release of US jobs data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.08 percent, or 21.90 points, to 28,817.67 by the break.