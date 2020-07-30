UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Up At Open

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 08:10 AM

Hong Kong stocks up at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose at the start of Thursday's trade after the Federal Reserve pledged further support to the battered US economy to weather the virus crisis.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

39 percent, or 96.10 points, to 24,979.24.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.15 percent, or 5.02 points, to 3,299.57, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.38 percent, or 8.47 points, to 2,245.43.

dan/jah

