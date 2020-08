(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished the morning sharply higher Friday after the head of the Federal Reserve indicated it would keep interest rates ultra-low for the foreseeable future.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.87 percent, or 218.91 points, to 25,500.06.

dan/jah