HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The value of Hong Kong's total exports decreased to 328.5 billion HK Dollars (about 42.38 billion U.S. dollars) in July, down 3 percent compared with the same month last year, the Census and Statistics Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government announced on Wednesday.

The value of imports of goods dropped 3.4 percent to 358.3 billion HK dollars year-on-year in the same month. A trade deficit of 29.8 billion HK dollars, or 8.3 percent of the value of imports, was recorded for the period, the department said.

Comparing the three-month period ending July with the preceding three months on a seasonally adjusted basis, the value of exports rose 1.

7 percent while that of imports increased by 0.9 percent.

A spokesman for the HKSAR government said that exports to the United States, the European Union and many other major Asian markets fell further on a year-on-year basis amid subdued external demand. Meanwhile, exports to Chinese mainland sustained moderate growth alongside the solid economic recovery there.

Looking ahead, the threat of COVID-19 will remain until an effective vaccine or treatment is widely available. The weak global economy, together with the tense China-U.S. relations, will continue to cloud the outlook for Hong Kong's merchandise exports in the near term, the spokesman said. (1 U.S. Dollar equals 7.75 HK dollars)