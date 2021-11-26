UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong's External Trade Logs Robust Growth In October

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 04:53 PM

Hong Kong's external trade logs robust growth in October

Hong Kong's goods exports and imports continued to register significant growth in October alongside the global economic recovery, official data showed Thursday

HONG KONG, Nov. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's goods exports and imports continued to register significant growth in October alongside the global economic recovery, official data showed Thursday.

The values of Hong Kong's total exports and imports of goods both recorded year-on-year increases, at 21.4 percent and 17.

7 percent, respectively, according to the Census and Statistics Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.

The value of total exports of goods increased to 418.3 billion Hong Kong Dollars (about 53.7 billion U.S. dollars) in October, after a year-on-year increase of 16.5 percent in September, while the value of imports of goods reached 448.7 billion Hong Kong dollars.

