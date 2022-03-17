UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong's Financial Systems Remain Stable Amid Fed Rate Hike, External Uncertainties: HKMA

March 17, 2022

Hong Kong's financial systems and money markets have continued to operate in an orderly and smooth manner, said Eddie Yue, chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), on Thursday

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) --:Hong Kong's financial systems and money markets have continued to operate in an orderly and smooth manner, said Eddie Yue, chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), on Thursday.

The HKMA will continue to closely monitor market situations, with a view to maintaining stability in Hong Kong's financial and monetary systems, he said in a Q&A on the HKMA website regarding the latest interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve and stock market volatility.

Yue said that as an international financial center, it is normal for Hong Kong to see capital inflows and outflows, and that it is within the market's expectation that the United States will officially enter an interest rate hike cycle.

Hong Kong's linked exchange rate system has been in place for nearly 40 years and experienced many economic and interest cycles, he said. The linked system ensures that the Hong Kong Dollar exchange rate remains stable within a band of 7.75 to 7.85 Hong Kong Dollars to one U.S. dollar.

