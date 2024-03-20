Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Closes 0.08 Pct Higher
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM
HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Hong Kong's stock market ended higher on Wednesday with the benchmark Hang Seng Index up 0.08 percent to close at 16,543.07 points.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 0.41 percent to end at 5,803.99 points, the Hang Seng Tech Index rose 0.65 percent to close at 3,551.42 points.
Recent Stories
Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM
Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..
Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah
SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9
Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements
TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced
COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Shenzhen reports robust foreign trade growth in Jan-Feb5 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Blome, Commerce Minister Pledge to boost Pakistan-US trade ties25 minutes ago
-
CPEC pivotal for development in Balochistan: PCJCCI45 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.500 to Rs.227,800 per tola1 hour ago
-
Chicken, eggs prices reach at Rs 420 per kg, Rs 280 per dozen1 hour ago
-
PALSP for remedial measures to encourage local steel industry1 hour ago
-
French regulator hits Google with 250 mn euro fine2 hours ago
-
White House announces almost $20 bn in loans, grants to boost Intel chip production2 hours ago
-
Tractor assembling grew by 77 percent in 07 months3 hours ago
-
Cement exports increase 39.26% to $163.900 mln in 8 months3 hours ago
-
French regulator hits Google with 250 mn euro fine3 hours ago
-
Russia’s non-oil and gas revenues up 16% in 20234 hours ago