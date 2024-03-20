Open Menu

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Closes 0.08 Pct Higher

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closes 0.08 pct higher

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Hong Kong's stock market ended higher on Wednesday with the benchmark Hang Seng Index up 0.08 percent to close at 16,543.07 points.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 0.41 percent to end at 5,803.99 points, the Hang Seng Tech Index rose 0.65 percent to close at 3,551.42 points.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Hong Kong Market

Recent Stories

Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism f ..

Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM

2 hours ago
 Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zu ..

Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

3 hours ago
 SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

4 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest P ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements

4 hours ago
 TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Color ..

TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999

5 hours ago
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan an ..

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced

5 hours ago
 COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review

6 hours ago
 US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 ..

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business