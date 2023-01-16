UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Closes 0.49 Pct Higher

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 06:41 PM

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closes 0.49 pct higher

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) : Hong Kong's stock market ended higher on Monday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index up 0.49 percent to close at 21,436.05 points.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 0.65 percent to end at 7,310.92 points, while the Hang Seng Tech Index fell 0.25 percent to close at 4,547.12 points.

