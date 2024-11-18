Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Closes 0.77 Pct Higher
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2024 | 04:10 PM
HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Hong Kong's stock market ended higher Monday with the benchmark Hang Seng Index up 0.77 percent to close at 19,576.61 points.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 1.1 percent to end at 7,057.1 points, and the Hang Seng Tech Index rose 0.32 percent to end at 4,341.53 points.
Recent Stories
Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match against Australia
Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Paki ..
A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Prem ..
Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case
Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Australia
PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark
Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..
'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi
Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today
Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court
Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Thailand's rice exports soar 20 pct in first 10 months14 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares close lower Monday14 minutes ago
-
Textile exports increases by 10.44% to $6.146 bln in 4 months44 minutes ago
-
US-Pakistan partnership: Ahsan highlights climate change, energy sustainability, food security issue ..55 minutes ago
-
PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 20248 hours ago
-
Pakistan to showcase handmade carpets at Turkiye show20 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 20241 day ago