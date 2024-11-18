(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Hong Kong's stock market ended higher Monday with the benchmark Hang Seng Index up 0.77 percent to close at 19,576.61 points.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 1.1 percent to end at 7,057.1 points, and the Hang Seng Tech Index rose 0.32 percent to end at 4,341.53 points.