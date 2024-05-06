Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 0.07 Pct Higher
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 02:10 PM
HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 12.63 points, or 0.07 percent, to open at 18,488.55 on Monday.
