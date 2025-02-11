Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 0.63 Pct Higher
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 02:00 PM
HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Hang Seng Index gained 134.84 points, or 0.63 percent, to open at 21,656.82 points on Tuesday.
