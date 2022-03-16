UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Recovers Lost Ground With Record Gain Amid Financial Stability Pledge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2022 | 04:33 PM

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed 9.08 percent higher on Wednesday to ascend to 20,087.5 points after hitting a new low in nearly a decade, as the authorities reassured investors that the financial hub's financial system remains stable amid global gloom

The index jumped 1,672.42 points after tumbling to 18,415.08 points upon closing on Tuesday.

It was the largest daily gain of the index since October 2008.

The Hang Seng Tech index, which represents 30 largest technology companies listed in Hong Kong, also made a comeback from a record low by closing 22.2 percent higher at 4,243.39 points, with the largest single-day surge since its launch in July 2020.

Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam told a news conference on Wednesday that Hong Kong's financial system, Currency, and market supervision all remain stable.

More Stories From Business

>