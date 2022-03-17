Hong Kong's stock market on Thursday continued its V-shaped recovery from record lows, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index closing 7.04 percent higher at 21,501.23 points

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) --:Hong Kong's stock market on Thursday continued its V-shaped recovery from record lows, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index closing 7.04 percent higher at 21,501.23 points.

The index gained 1,413.73 points, marking a surge for two days in a row.

On Wednesday, the index jumped 1,672.42 points after tumbling to 18,415.08 points upon closing on Tuesday, which was the largest daily gain of the index since October 2008.

The Hang Seng Tech index, which represents 30 largest technology companies listed in Hong Kong, closed 7.76 percent higher at 4,572.79 points.