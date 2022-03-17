UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong's Stock Market Continues V-shaped Strong Recovery

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2022 | 04:34 PM

Hong Kong's stock market continues V-shaped strong recovery

Hong Kong's stock market on Thursday continued its V-shaped recovery from record lows, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index closing 7.04 percent higher at 21,501.23 points

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) --:Hong Kong's stock market on Thursday continued its V-shaped recovery from record lows, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index closing 7.04 percent higher at 21,501.23 points.

The index gained 1,413.73 points, marking a surge for two days in a row.

On Wednesday, the index jumped 1,672.42 points after tumbling to 18,415.08 points upon closing on Tuesday, which was the largest daily gain of the index since October 2008.

The Hang Seng Tech index, which represents 30 largest technology companies listed in Hong Kong, closed 7.76 percent higher at 4,572.79 points.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Hong Kong October Market From

Recent Stories

Govt adopting environment friendly approach for ne ..

Govt adopting environment friendly approach for new urban projects: PM

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day observed at UVAS

Pakistan Day observed at UVAS

21 minutes ago
 Austrian FM expresses desire to expand political, ..

Austrian FM expresses desire to expand political, economic ties with Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 Sindh House has become centre of horse trading, sa ..

Sindh House has become centre of horse trading, says Fawad

2 minutes ago
 Somali forces kill suicide bomber, seize vehicle

Somali forces kill suicide bomber, seize vehicle

5 minutes ago
 Fish communities lose color as coral reefs decline ..

Fish communities lose color as coral reefs decline,shows Aussie research

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>