Hong Kong's Value Of Retail Sales Falls 21.4 Pct In January

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 06:47 PM

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The value of total retail sales in January, provisionally estimated at 37.8 billion Hong Kong Dollars (about 4.86 billion U.S. dollars), fell 21.4 percent compared with the same month in 2019, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said on Monday.

After netting out the effect of price changes over the same period, the volume of total retail sales decreased 23 percent year-on-year, according to the HKSAR government's Census and Statistics Department.

The HKSAR government said retail sales continued to record a sharp fall in January notwithstanding the possible boost from the Lunar New Year, which fell in late January this year but early February last year.

It added that the business environment of retail trade has turned even more austere lately, as the threat of COVID-19 has brought inbound tourism almost to a standstill and caused severe disruptions to consumption-related activities.

The HKSAR government said it will closely monitor the situation and its repercussion on the economy and employment market.

