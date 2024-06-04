Honorary Consul General Of Kazakhstan Calls On Ch. Shafay Hussain
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan Rao Khalid M. Khan here Tuesday met with Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain to discuss mutual cooperation and promotion of trade and various proposals for increasing bilateral trade cooperation.
Both sides agreed upon to increase cooperation in technical education, agriculture, tourism, information technology and other fields between Kazakhstan and Punjab.
Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that there is a great scope for increasing cooperation in trade and economy and there is a need to find new ways to enhance the volume of trade between the two countries. Mutual trade can be promoted by increasing people-to-people contacts. He said that investors from Kazakhstan should take advantage of investment opportunities in special economic zones of Punjab.
The provincial minister said that the government's focus is on the promotion of solar energy.
Investment companies of Kazakhstan will be provided all possible facilities to invest in the solar energy sector. IT city is being built in Lahore. Information Technology University will be built on 10 acres in Gujarat.
Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is the Honorary Consul General of Korea and has also received Korea's highest diplomatic award.
Honorary Consul General Kazakhstan Rao Khalid M. Khan said that there is a need to implement on the 40 MoUs between Kazakhstan and Pakistan. A special forum has to be formed to increase bilateral trade cooperation in various fields.
The Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan appreciated the services of former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in the development of Pakistan.
The CEO Punjab Investment board Jalal Hassan and officials of Punjab Investment Board were also present.
