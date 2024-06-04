Open Menu

Honorary Consul General Of Kazakhstan Calls On Ch. Shafay Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2024 | 09:54 PM

Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan calls on Ch. Shafay Hussain

Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan Rao Khalid M. Khan here Tuesday met with Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain to discuss mutual cooperation and promotion of trade and various proposals for increasing bilateral trade cooperation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan Rao Khalid M. Khan here Tuesday met with Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain to discuss mutual cooperation and promotion of trade and various proposals for increasing bilateral trade cooperation.

Both sides agreed upon to increase cooperation in technical education, agriculture, tourism, information technology and other fields between Kazakhstan and Punjab.

Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that there is a great scope for increasing cooperation in trade and economy and there is a need to find new ways to enhance the volume of trade between the two countries. Mutual trade can be promoted by increasing people-to-people contacts. He said that investors from Kazakhstan should take advantage of investment opportunities in special economic zones of Punjab.

The provincial minister said that the government's focus is on the promotion of solar energy.

Investment companies of Kazakhstan will be provided all possible facilities to invest in the solar energy sector. IT city is being built in Lahore. Information Technology University will be built on 10 acres in Gujarat.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is the Honorary Consul General of Korea and has also received Korea's highest diplomatic award.

Honorary Consul General Kazakhstan Rao Khalid M. Khan said that there is a need to implement on the 40 MoUs between Kazakhstan and Pakistan. A special forum has to be formed to increase bilateral trade cooperation in various fields.

The Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan appreciated the services of former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in the development of Pakistan.

The CEO Punjab Investment board Jalal Hassan and officials of Punjab Investment Board were also present.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Technology Education Punjab Agriculture Kazakhstan Commerce All From Government

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands opt to bowl fi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands opt to bowl first against Nepal

46 minutes ago
 CM’s aide condoles over demise of former IG, Goh ..

CM’s aide condoles over demise of former IG, Gohar Zaman

2 seconds ago
 Condolence Reference for Iranian President Seyyed ..

Condolence Reference for Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi at LCCI

4 seconds ago
 BISE announces new date for HSC part II examinatio ..

BISE announces new date for HSC part II examination

5 seconds ago
 Rangers arrest two bandits after encounter

Rangers arrest two bandits after encounter

7 seconds ago
 Bilawal condoles death of journalists' mother

Bilawal condoles death of journalists' mother

21 minutes ago
Education ministry, NIETE organize ceremony to hon ..

Education ministry, NIETE organize ceremony to honor teachers

21 minutes ago
 SIFC, IMF lauded for boosting national economy thr ..

SIFC, IMF lauded for boosting national economy through tobacco tax hike

1 hour ago
 PTI's election symbol plea referred to larger benc ..

PTI's election symbol plea referred to larger bench

21 minutes ago
 University of Balochistan’s 90-day sit-in ends a ..

University of Balochistan’s 90-day sit-in ends as govt releases salaries

21 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz's visit to further enhance ties with Ch ..

PM Shehbaz's visit to further enhance ties with China, expand CPEC cooperation: ..

22 minutes ago
 Naval Chief for addressing grave threats to marine ..

Naval Chief for addressing grave threats to marine ecosystems due to anthropogen ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business