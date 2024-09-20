Honorary Consul General Of Kazakhstan Visits SCCI
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 06:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan Rao Khalid Mahmood, Director of Kazakhstan House, Lahore Abuzar Butt and Manager of travel and Tourism at Kazakhstan House Umair Afzal visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).
SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik and Senior Vice President (SVP) Wahub Jahangir warmly welcomed the distinguished guests. The office-bearers of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) had a productive meeting with Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan Rao Khalid Mahmood.
The meeting focused on strengthening trade ties, exploring tourism opportunities, and discussing potential collaborations between Sialkot's business community and Kazakhstan.
