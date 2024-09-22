Honorary Consul General Of Kazakhstan Visits SIMAP
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan Rao Khalid Mahmood along with Director of Kazakhstan House, Abuzar Butt, Manager of travel and Tourism at Kazakhstan House, Umair Afzal, visited the Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP).
SIMAP Chairman Yousaf Hassan Bajwa welcomed the distinguished guests and extended a warm welcome to them. A large number of Sialkot business community participated in the meeting held at Allama Iqbal Auditorium of the Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP).
SIMAP Chairman Yousaf Hassan Bajwa while presenting the letter of thanks welcomed the Consul General of Kazakhstan Rao Khalid Mehmood and informed him about the surgical industry of Sialkot and said that it was earning a lot of foreign exchange for the country which also contributes to the stability of the country's economy.
A productive meeting was held in which strengthening of trade relations, exploring tourism opportunities and possible cooperation between the Sialkot business community and Kazakhstan were discussed.
