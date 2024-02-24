Open Menu

Honorary Membership Of Sports Complex To Be Granted To National, International Players: FDA DG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Honorary membership of Sports Complex to be granted to national, international players: FDA DG

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhary said that honorary membership of the Sports Complex of FDA City would be granted to national and international players for indoor games and daily routine exercise.

During a meeting with Divisional Sports Officer Chaudhary Tariq Nazir here on Saturday, he said that the Sports Complex of FDA City was a state-of-the-art project which would provide sports facilities according to international standard.

He said that separate swimming pools, gymnasium, lawns and courts were established to facilitate male and female players while a 1,450 feet long jogging track had increased the beauty and importance of the project manifold.

He said that FDA had started membership of the Sports Complex to encourage sports lovers. However, players who have national and international repute would be granted honorary membership of this complex so that they could keep their fitness by enjoying indoor games and daily routine exercise in this complex, he added.

Chief Engineer FDA Mehar Ayub Gujjar, Additional Director General Dilawar Khan Chaddhar and others were also present in the meeting.

