UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hostage In Georgia's Zugdidi Says Criminal Wants Ransom Money Within 2 Hours

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:23 PM

Hostage in Georgia's Zugdidi Says Criminal Wants Ransom Money Within 2 Hours

One of the people taken hostage by a gunman in the office of the Bank of Georgia in the western Georgian city of Zugdidi told the Mtavari Arxi broadcaster on Wednesday that criminals demand the withdrawal of the police from the scene and $500,000 in ransom money within two hours

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) One of the people taken hostage by a gunman in the office of the Bank of Georgia in the western Georgian city of Zugdidi told the Mtavari Arxi broadcaster on Wednesday that criminals demand the withdrawal of the police from the scene and $500,000 in ransom money within two hours.

The hostage said earlier that there were 19 people in a room with the attacker, who is armed with a grenade and demands $500,000.

"The first and most important requirement is the withdrawal of special forces from the adjacent territory ... two hours," the hostage said, when asked how much time the police have to fulfill the attacker's demands.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Police Bank Georgia Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves amendments to provisions of b ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre hosts Virtual SCAD Par ..

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leads Emirati side to UAE-Turkm ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Film Platform to feature over 60 films

56 minutes ago

Lithuanian Government Introduces Quarantine in 12 ..

19 minutes ago

Thai Prime Minister says may lift emergency decree ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.