TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) One of the people taken hostage by a gunman in the office of the Bank of Georgia in the western Georgian city of Zugdidi told the Mtavari Arxi broadcaster on Wednesday that criminals demand the withdrawal of the police from the scene and $500,000 in ransom money within two hours.

The hostage said earlier that there were 19 people in a room with the attacker, who is armed with a grenade and demands $500,000.

"The first and most important requirement is the withdrawal of special forces from the adjacent territory ... two hours," the hostage said, when asked how much time the police have to fulfill the attacker's demands.