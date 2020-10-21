(@FahadShabbir)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The gunmen who took hostages in the office of the Bank of Georgia in the western Georgian city of Zugdidi on Wednesday demanded $500,000 in ransom, the media reported.

The Rustavi 2 broadcaster reported that the attackers ask for $500,000, while the Maestro TV channel said that gunmen also demand a meeting with a high-ranking Georgian official.

The broadcaster did not reveal the official's name.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that up to 30 people, namely employees of the bank and clients may have been inside the building when two attackers entered.

Several hostages have reportedly managed to leave the bank building.

Meanwhile, the Georgian Interior Ministry said that there was only one attacker.