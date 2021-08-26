Hostile nations trying to damage Pak-China friendly ties: Mian Zahid Hussain

Attacks on Chinese can hit CPEC, other important projects

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021) Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said enemy nations and terrorists are after the Pak-China friendship.



Attacks on Chinese nationals are increasing while the law enforcing agencies remain clueless which calls for enhanced security and other measures, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that Chinese should not feel unsafe in Pakistan as it will damage CPEC and other important developmental projects.



Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that some countries that lost the war in Afghanistan are trying to win it on Pakistani soil by stoking terrorism through banned terrorist organizations.



He noted that China has started protesting on the killing of its citizens which should be taken seriously as this close ally is also the biggest foreign investor in Pakistan which has always helped Pakistan when needed.



The reservations of Beijing must be calmed using all the resources which will also foil the unholy designs of hostile states, he demanded.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that thirteen people lost their lives in Dasu attack followed by a suicide attack in Gwadar and a Chinese engineer was shot in Karachi while the accused slipped easily which is unacceptable.



He said that the situation in Afghanistan is not stable which is hurting trade and there are fears that terrorists will try to benefit from the opportunity therefore the security establishment should remain on high alert.

Terrorists are trying to hurt our relations with friendly countries and erode the confidence of business community which has started improving.