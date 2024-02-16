Hot US Inflation Report Stops Wall Street Stocks Rebound
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 11:53 PM
A larger-than-expected rise in US wholesale prices Friday rekindled worries over the timing of interest rate cuts and brought a halt to Wall Street's recent rebound
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) A larger-than-expected rise in US wholesale prices Friday rekindled worries over the timing of interest rate cuts and brought a halt to Wall Street's recent rebound.
Markets had shuddered after data released on Tuesday showed US consumer price inflation slowed less than expected in January, dealing a blow to hopes of an early interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.
But equities quickly rebounded, with data showing a larger-than-expected 0.8-percent decline in US retail sales for January reassuring markets that the economy isn't running too hot.
But January's 0.3 monthly gain in US wholesale prices was higher than the 0.1 percent gain expected by analysts, and compares to a 0.1 percent drop in December.
Excluding volatile food and energy prices, the gain was 0.6 percent in January and 2.6 percent over the year.
"Whether the market chooses to dismiss this report as a function of seasonal adjustment factors, the fact of the matter is that the Fed isn't going to dismiss it, and will see it as a reason to remain patient with respect to cutting rates," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.
Wall Street stocks opened little changed, with the Dow dipping 0.2 percent but the broader S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite flat.
Meanwhile, the dollar rose against its major rival currencies, while US bond yields also rose on the prospect the Fed would hold off longer on cutting interest rates.
Europe's stocks rallied Friday, with Frankfurt and Paris striking more record peaks after solid Asian gains, as investors shrugged off recessions in Britain and Japan.
London equities also jumped as investors drew comfort from a January rebound in UK retail sales, one day after gloomy news that Britain has entered recession.
UK retail sales volumes surged 3.4 percent in January, the fastest increase in almost three years, after sliding 3.3 percent in December, official data showed.
Sentiment was buoyed also by a jump in annual net profit at NatWest, which sent the UK bank's share price up almost six percent.
In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei index ended at a new 34-year high, partly supported by the Wall Street rally on Wednesday and Thursday, including in tech shares.
Japan also entered recession at the back end of 2023, according to data released Thursday, with the Asian nation being overtaken by Germany as the world's third-biggest economy.
- Key figures around 1430 GMT -
New York - Dow: DOWN 0.2 percent at 38,715.16 points
New York - S&P 500: FLAT at 5,028.36
New York - Nasdaq Composite: FLAT at 15,908.16
London - FTSE 100: UP 1.3 percent at 7,698.95
Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.3 percent at 7,769.30
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.4 percent at 17,121.12
EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.4 percent at 4,762.62
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.9 percent at 38,487.24 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.5 percent at 16,339.96 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: Closed for holiday
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0750 from $1.0772 on Thursday
Dollar/yen: UP at 150.57 yen from 149.93 yen
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2561 from $1.2600
Euro/pound: UP at 85.58 pence from 85.49 pence
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.3 percent at $83.10 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.8 percent at $78.66 per barrel
Recent Stories
QMC plans to conduct building survey
Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani
Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated
Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO
Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara
Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow
Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar
Political, economic stability need of hour: Jam Kamal
Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana visits Karach ..
Provincial Boot Camp on education reforms held
MQM-P urges govt to withdraw fresh increase in gas tariff
More Stories From Business
-
Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana visits Karachi, meets Commissione ..38 minutes ago
-
KP Govt launches GIS-based CUIPTMIS2 hours ago
-
Early cotton cultivation to give bumper production: DD Agriculture3 hours ago
-
SCCI urges govt to review raise in gas price4 hours ago
-
PBS launches training for 7th agri census Supervisors, Enumerators4 hours ago
-
National level operation against Non-Duty Paid/ counterfeit cigarettes4 hours ago
-
Seed processing industry negligible in country: experts4 hours ago
-
Textile exports earn $9.738 billion for Pakistan in 7 months5 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,147 points5 hours ago
-
Hong Kong Customs busts largest money laundering case on record6 hours ago
-
Malaysia's economy eases to 3.7 pct in 2023 amid global challenges6 hours ago
-
Prices of essential kitchen items fall by 0.78 pc7 hours ago