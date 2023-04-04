Hotel Prices in Turkey Up More Than 70% Over Past Year - Statistical Institute

The cost of staying in Turkey's hotels, as well as prices in cafes and restaurants, rose by 70.73% year-on-year, the data of the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) showed on Monday

"Hotels, cafes and restaurants with 70.73% was the main group where the highest annual increase realized," TUIK said in a press release on the website, adding that the price of accommodation in Turkey's hotels grew some 3.85% compared to the previous month.

According to the press release, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew by 67.

89%, and healthcare costs increased by 64.68% over the same period.

"A change in general index was realized in CPI (2003=100) on the previous month by 2.29%, on December of the previous year by 12.52%, on same month of the previous year by 50.51% and on the twelve months moving averages basis by 70.20% in March 2023," TUIK said.

The Central Bank of Turkey expects inflation to be 22.3% by the end of 2023.