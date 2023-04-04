Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Hotel Prices In Turkey Up More Than 70% Over Past Year - Statistical Institute

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Hotel Prices in Turkey Up More Than 70% Over Past Year - Statistical Institute

The cost of staying in Turkey's hotels, as well as prices in cafes and restaurants, rose by 70.73% year-on-year, the data of the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) showed on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The cost of staying in Turkey's hotels, as well as prices in cafes and restaurants, rose by 70.73% year-on-year, the data of the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) showed on Monday.

"Hotels, cafes and restaurants with 70.73% was the main group where the highest annual increase realized," TUIK said in a press release on the website, adding that the price of accommodation in Turkey's hotels grew some 3.85% compared to the previous month.

According to the press release, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew by 67.

89%, and healthcare costs increased by 64.68% over the same period.

"A change in general index was realized in CPI (2003=100) on the previous month by 2.29%, on December of the previous year by 12.52%, on same month of the previous year by 50.51% and on the twelve months moving averages basis by 70.20% in March 2023," TUIK said.

The Central Bank of Turkey expects inflation to be 22.3% by the end of 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Turkey Bank Same Price March December (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai logs over AED2.7bn in realty transactions Tu ..

Dubai logs over AED2.7bn in realty transactions Tuesday

18 minutes ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi set to return to international ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi set to return to international cricket

24 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Guatemala

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Guatemala

33 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz says they will continue to face disqu ..

Maryam Nawaz says they will continue to face disqualification for speaking truth

1 hour ago
 SBP increases interest rate to 21 pc

SBP increases interest rate to 21 pc

2 hours ago
 LSDA holds Ramadan Iftar tents for over 4,500 work ..

LSDA holds Ramadan Iftar tents for over 4,500 workers daily in Sajaa Park

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.