Open Menu

Hoteliers, Bakers Discuss Issues With Chief Secretary

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Hoteliers, bakers discuss issues with Chief Secretary

A delegation representing the Hoteliers and Bakers Association called on the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) A delegation representing the Hoteliers and Bakers Association called on the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by relevant secretaries, representatives from the Halal Food Authority, KPRA (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority), District Administrations, and other concerned officials, while the commissioners participated via video link.

The delegation informed the Chief Secretary about the issues faced by hotels and bakeries and presented various suggestions.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary attentively listened to the problems of hotel and bakery owners and assured them of all possible cooperation in resolving these issues.

He stated that providing a favorable environment for businesses was one of the government's priorities, and it was committed to provide a conducive business environment for a stable economy, as thousands of people's livelihoods are linked to these businesses.

The Chief Secretary emphasized the need to facilitate businesspeople, and similarly, hotel and bakery owners should ensure cleanliness and the availability of quality food items at their hotels and bakers.

He further added that the use of technology was essential to facilitate business people regarding tax matters and to maintain transparency at the government level.

He also stressed the need for district administration and relevant departments to enhance their communication with businessmen and traders.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Business Hotel All From Government

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

7 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

7 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

7 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

7 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

7 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

7 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

7 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

7 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

7 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

7 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

7 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business