Hoteliers, Bakers Discuss Issues With Chief Secretary
Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2024 | 09:28 PM
A delegation representing the Hoteliers and Bakers Association called on the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary on Tuesday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) A delegation representing the Hoteliers and Bakers Association called on the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary on Tuesday.
The meeting was attended by relevant secretaries, representatives from the Halal Food Authority, KPRA (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority), District Administrations, and other concerned officials, while the commissioners participated via video link.
The delegation informed the Chief Secretary about the issues faced by hotels and bakeries and presented various suggestions.
On this occasion, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary attentively listened to the problems of hotel and bakery owners and assured them of all possible cooperation in resolving these issues.
He stated that providing a favorable environment for businesses was one of the government's priorities, and it was committed to provide a conducive business environment for a stable economy, as thousands of people's livelihoods are linked to these businesses.
The Chief Secretary emphasized the need to facilitate businesspeople, and similarly, hotel and bakery owners should ensure cleanliness and the availability of quality food items at their hotels and bakers.
He further added that the use of technology was essential to facilitate business people regarding tax matters and to maintain transparency at the government level.
He also stressed the need for district administration and relevant departments to enhance their communication with businessmen and traders.
