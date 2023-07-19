Open Menu

Hoti Commends FPCCI Efforts For Promotion Of Business Activities

July 19, 2023

Hoti commends FPCCI efforts for promotion of business activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Former Chief Minister KP, Senior Vice President (SVP) ANP, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti has commended the efforts of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) for promotion of the business activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pak-Afghan bilateral trade.

He was talking to a delegation of FPCCI during its visit to Hoti House, Mardan on Wednesday. Vice President, FPCCI, Omar Masood-ur-Rehman and Coordinator Sartaj Ahmad Khan led the delegation comprising chairman All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APCEA), Minhajuddin Bacha, Regional Secretary FPCCI Engineer Khalid Haider, Haider Zaman Shah, Salman Elahi and others.

Ameer Haider Khan Hoti also expressed his resolve to take more steps for the promotion of business activities and Pak-Afghan trade in collaboration with FPCCI.

He expressed gratitude to the delegation for informing him about the promotion of business activities and problems of the business community.

The former chief minister assured the delegation to raise voices for the mitigation of the problems of the business community at all forums to help eradicate unemployment in the province.

On this occasion, he was also invited for a visit to the Regional Office of the FPCCI.

