House Democratic Leader Says Fast Tracking Bill To Raise US Debt Ceiling, Avoid Default

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) House Democrats are attempting to fast track legislation past Republican leadership that would raise the United States' debt ceiling and avoid default, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on Tuesday.

House Democrats introduced legislation at the beginning of the 118th Congress that could be used to avert a "Republican-manufactured" default crisis, Jeffries said in a letter to colleagues.

On Monday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen indicated that the US may exhaust extraordinary measures to avoid default as soon as June 1 if the debt ceiling is not raised.

"Given yesterday's announcement by the Treasury Department, (House Rules Committee) Ranking Member Jim McGovern has just filed a special rule that would allow for Floor consideration of a bipartisan measure to avoid a dangerous default," the letter said.

The rule initiates a process that allows Democrats to begin collecting signatures as early as May 16 for a petition to force action on their debt ceiling bill. However, the measure requires a majority of members to agree, with Democrats currently holding a minority in the House.

The move comes after House Republicans passed legislation that would raise the debt ceiling in exchange for cuts to government spending and other measures to reduce the deficit. Senate Democrats and US President Joe Biden have rejected the proposal, stating it has no chance of becoming law.

Inversely, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said that a "no-strings-attached" debt limit increase would not pass the lower chamber.

