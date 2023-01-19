House Democrats Introduce Resolution Allowing US Government Regulation of Campaign Finance

Democratic members of the US House of Representatives introduced legislation proposing a constitutional amendment that would overturn the "Citizens United" Supreme Court decision and allow the government to regulate campaign finance, Congressman Adam Schiff said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Democratic members of the US House of Representatives introduced legislation proposing a constitutional amendment that would overturn the "Citizens United" Supreme Court decision and allow the government to regulate campaign finance, Congressman Adam Schiff said on Thursday.

"We've introduced a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United and the irresponsible (US Supreme Court) decisions that came before it. Unrestricted dark money has no place in our elections or democracy," Schiff said via Twitter.

The 2010 US Supreme Court ruling in the Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission case held that the First Amendment of the US Constitution prohibits government restrictions on independent political campaign expenditures by corporations, labor unions and other associations.

The joint resolution proposed by Schiff would amend the US Constitution to allow Congress and state governments to impose "reasonable viewpoint-neutral limitations" on raising and spending money for campaigns, the bill text said.

Congress can amend the US Constitution by either holding a constitutional convention at the call of two-thirds of state legislatures, or passing a joint resolution proposing an amendment to the states with a two-thirds majority in both chambers, which then must be ratified by three-quarters of legislatures, or 38 of 50 states.

All 27 amendments to the US Constitution have been added through the latter method.

Schiff has re-introduced a constitutional amendment to overturn the Citizens United ruling since 2013. The current iteration is also backed by fellow Democratic lawmakers including Dean Phillips, Pramila Jayapal and Jim McGovern.