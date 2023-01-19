UrduPoint.com

House Democrats Introduce Resolution Allowing US Government Regulation Of Campaign Finance

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 10:48 PM

House Democrats Introduce Resolution Allowing US Government Regulation of Campaign Finance

Democratic members of the US House of Representatives introduced legislation proposing a constitutional amendment that would overturn the "Citizens United" Supreme Court decision and allow the government to regulate campaign finance, Congressman Adam Schiff said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Democratic members of the US House of Representatives introduced legislation proposing a constitutional amendment that would overturn the "Citizens United" Supreme Court decision and allow the government to regulate campaign finance, Congressman Adam Schiff said on Thursday.

"We've introduced a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United and the irresponsible (US Supreme Court) decisions that came before it. Unrestricted dark money has no place in our elections or democracy," Schiff said via Twitter.

The 2010 US Supreme Court ruling in the Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission case held that the First Amendment of the US Constitution prohibits government restrictions on independent political campaign expenditures by corporations, labor unions and other associations.

The joint resolution proposed by Schiff would amend the US Constitution to allow Congress and state governments to impose "reasonable viewpoint-neutral limitations" on raising and spending money for campaigns, the bill text said.

Congress can amend the US Constitution by either holding a constitutional convention at the call of two-thirds of state legislatures, or passing a joint resolution proposing an amendment to the states with a two-thirds majority in both chambers, which then must be ratified by three-quarters of legislatures, or 38 of 50 states.

All 27 amendments to the US Constitution have been added through the latter method.

Schiff has re-introduced a constitutional amendment to overturn the Citizens United ruling since 2013. The current iteration is also backed by fellow Democratic lawmakers including Dean Phillips, Pramila Jayapal and Jim McGovern.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Resolution Supreme Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Twitter Money Congress Government

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif claims his four years’ rule was bet ..

Nawaz Sharif claims his four years’ rule was better than Imran Khan’s

19 minutes ago
 Brazil's Finance Minister Says Lula to Recalibrate ..

Brazil's Finance Minister Says Lula to Recalibrate Some Reforms Amid New Opposit ..

47 seconds ago
 Biden Admin. Stops Pulling Oil From US Reserve, En ..

Biden Admin. Stops Pulling Oil From US Reserve, Ending 14-Month Draw - Energy Ag ..

50 seconds ago
 Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani urges effe ..

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani urges effective strategy to combat Islam ..

14 minutes ago
 Education basic right of every child: DC Kohlu

Education basic right of every child: DC Kohlu

14 minutes ago
 UK King to Divert Excess Profits From Wind Energy ..

UK King to Divert Excess Profits From Wind Energy Projects to Public - Buckingha ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.