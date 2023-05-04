(@FahadShabbir)

House Republicans' plan to increase the United States' debt limit in exchange for cuts to government spending increases the chance of an economic downturn, chief economist for Moody's Analytics, Mark Zandi, said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) House Republicans' plan to increase the United States' debt limit in exchange for cuts to government spending increases the chance of an economic downturn, chief economist for Moody's Analytics, Mark Zandi, said on Thursday.

Last month, House Republicans passed the proposal, dubbed the Limit, Save Grow Act, along partisan lines. However, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said the plan has no chance of clearing the upper chamber, instead proposing a "clean" debt ceiling increase.

"While the economy skirts recession in both scenarios, recession risks are uncomfortably high, with a consensus of economists and many investors and business executives expecting a downturn beginning late this year or early next," Zandi said in testimony to the US Senate Budget Committee.

"The timing of the government spending cuts in the Limit, Save, Grow Act is thus especially inopportune - it would meaningfully increase the likelihood of such a downturn."

The Republican plan would result in 790,000 fewer jobs by the end of 2024 than under a clean debt limit increase, Zandi said.

In addition, the government spending cuts proposed by Republicans would act as a "substantial headwind" to near-term economic growth, Zandi said.

The hearing on the debt ceiling plans comes following a warning by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the US could run out of money to pay its bills as soon as early June.