House Speaker McCarthy Says Has Not Heard From Biden Since First Meeting on Debt Limit

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 07:50 PM

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Monday he has not heard from the White House since his first meeting with President Joe Biden on February 1 to discuss the nation's debt limit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Monday he has not heard from the White House since his first meeting with President Joe Biden on February 1 to discuss the nation's debt limit.

"I met with President Biden at the White House on February 1, 75 days ago.

During our meeting, I told the President clearly 'let's find a way to come to an agreement like we have before' and the President agreed to negotiate in good faith. We'd already be done. Unfortunately, I have not heard from the White House since our very first meeting," McCarthy said during a press conference.

