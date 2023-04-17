House Speaker McCarthy Says Has Not Heard From Biden Since First Meeting on Debt Limit

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Monday he has not heard from the White House since his first meeting with President Joe Biden on February 1 to discuss the nation's debt limit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Monday he has not heard from the White House since his first meeting with President Joe Biden on February 1 to discuss the nation's debt limit.

"I met with President Biden at the White House on February 1, 75 days ago.

During our meeting, I told the President clearly 'let's find a way to come to an agreement like we have before' and the President agreed to negotiate in good faith. We'd already be done. Unfortunately, I have not heard from the White House since our very first meeting," McCarthy said during a press conference.