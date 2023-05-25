House Speaker McCarthy Says No Catastrophe if Parties Fail to Reach Deal on Debt Ceiling

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday that he does not believe that the United States is in for a financial disaster should the White House and congressional leaders fail to reach a deal on raising the national debt limit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday that he does not believe that the United States is in for a financial disaster should the White House and congressional leaders fail to reach a deal on raising the national debt limit.

"No, no," McCarthy said in an interview when asked whether there is going to be a catastrophe if the parties fail to reach a deal on the debt limit. "We know there's money coming in, we know there's ability to get things done."

At the same time, McCarthy remains confident that the parties will be able to reach a deal on the debt limit, sooner or later, while it will not solve all the problems the American economy faces these days.

Earlier in May, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said the US government defaulting on its financial obligations would reduce the willingness of people throughout the world to invest in products and instruments backed by the Dollar.

The United States is teetering on the brink of a default on its obligations if the Biden administration fails to get its Republican rivals in Congress to agree to raise the nation's debt ceiling.

Talks between President Joe Biden and congressional leaders on raising the debt ceiling have brought no results yet as all negotiating parties continue to stand their ground on the issue.