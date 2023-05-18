House Speaker McCarthy Says Sees 'Path' to Debt Limit Deal With Biden

US Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday that he sees a path to reaching an agreement with the White House on raising the US debt limit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) US Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday that he sees a path to reaching an agreement with the White House on raising the US debt limit.

"We're not there, we haven't agreed to anything yet, but I see the path that we get down to an agreement," McCarthy told reporters. "I think we have the structure now, everybody's working hard."

McCarthy further said he hopes an agreement can be reached by this weekend and lawmakers can bring legislation to the floor by next week.

McCarthy praised Biden's counselor Steve Ricchetti and Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young, who have been participating in negotiations with Republicans on behalf of the White House.

US debt currently stands at $31.4 trillion. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned the debt limit must be raised by June 1 to avoid a default, which, she said, would have untold ramifications for the US economy and the livelihood of Americans.