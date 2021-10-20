Household Electricity Prices in EU 'Increased Slightly' in First Half of 2021 - Eurostat

UrduPoint.com

Average household electricity prices in the EU increased marginally in the first half of 2021, while gas prices decreased slightly, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Average household electricity prices in the EU increased marginally in the first half of 2021, while gas prices decreased slightly, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) reported on Wednesday.

"In the first half of 2021, average household electricity prices in the EU increased slightly compared with the same period of 2020 (21,3 Euros ($24,76) per 100 kWh), standing at 21,9 euros per 100 kWh. Average gas prices in the EU registered the inverse path, decreasing slightly to 6,4 euros per 100 kWh in the first half of 2021," Eurostat said in the report published on its official website.

The increase in household electricity prices was recorded in 16 member states. The largest changes were observed in Slovenia, Poland and Romania.

In Slovenia, household electricity prices reportedly increased by 15%, while Poland and Romania raised them by 8% and 7%, respectively.

The decrease in household electricity prices was registered in the Netherlands, Cyprus and Lithuania.

At the same time, average household gas prices fell in 20 member states in the first half of 2021. The most significant change was recorded in Lithuania, where the prices decreased by 23%. The country is followed by Slovakia and Poland, where the prices were reduced by 10% and 9%, respectively.

According to the report, wholesale prices for electricity and gas have been gradually increasing within the integration union.

Eurostat plans to publish statistics for the second half of 2021 in April 2022.

