Household Gas Explosion Leaves One Person Dead in Moscow Region - Emergency Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) At least one person died and ten others were injured when a household gas explosion occurred in a residential building in Stupino, in the Moscow region, a spokesperson of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry told Sputnik.

"According to the latest data, ten people were injured, there is information about one fatality," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a local emergency authorities spokesperson told Sputnik that there were a total of five injured, including one child.

"One person died, another five were wounded," the spokesperson said.

A gas explosion occurred on the fourth floor of a five-story building in Stupino on Monday morning. External panels were reported to have collapsed on the fourth and fifth floors of the residential building and internal wall partitions in two apartments were destroyed on the fourth floor. Windows were broken on several floors.

A total of 60 people, including 10 children, were evacuated, according to the Russian emergency situations ministry.