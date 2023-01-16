UrduPoint.com

Households In Northern Ireland To Receive $730 Bonus To Pay Energy Bills

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 05:51 PM

Households in Northern Ireland will receive a single 600 pounds ($730) payment to help cover their energy bills starting January 16, the UK government said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) Households in Northern Ireland will receive a single 600 pounds ($730) payment to help cover their energy bills starting January 16, the UK government said on Monday.

"From today, households across Northern Ireland will start to receive 600 worth of support with their energy bills under the UK government's energy support schemes," the statement said.

Household in other parts of the United Kingdom will receive 200 pounds' compensation for using alternative energy sources, according to the statements.

Payments will be delivered through February, and the most vulnerable population groups such as pensioners, disabled people and those with chronic deceases will be first to receive the assistance.

"We've all seen and felt the temperature dropping recently, so today's updates will help millions worry less about their energy and heating bills this winter," Energy Minister Grant Shapps said.

Funds will be either automatically transferred to people's bank accounts or sent to them as vouchers, which can be redeemed later at a post office.

Inflation began to rise worldwide in mid-2021, then the situation worsened due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis. Sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries contributed to increased energy and food prices in Europe as well. Millions of households across the UK were affected by the unfavorable economic situation.

Annual inflation in the UK reached 10.7% in November. In December, the Bank of England raised its interest rate by 50 basis points to 3.5% per annum. The regulator also said that the UK economy had entered a recession expected to last until the second half of 2024.

